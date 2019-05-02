EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a parked car in a residential neighborhood in El Segundo Tuesday night.
An El Segundo police officer discovered the body after responding to a report of an abandoned car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Elm Avenue and California Street. The officer discovered the victim in the backseat.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office told CBS2 the victim is believed to be a Hispanic woman in her late teens. The body was fairly decomposed, the coroner’s office said.
The victim’s identity is unknown, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. The coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
The sheriff’s department is assisting El Segundo police in the investigation.