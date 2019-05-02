  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Segundo news, woman dead in car El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a parked car in a residential neighborhood in El Segundo Tuesday night.

An El Segundo police officer discovered the body after responding to a report of an abandoned car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Elm Avenue and California Street. The officer discovered the victim in the backseat.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office told CBS2 the victim is believed to be a Hispanic woman in her late teens. The body was fairly decomposed, the coroner’s office said.

The victim’s identity is unknown, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. The coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s department is assisting El Segundo police in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s