LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were taken into custody after police swarmed a Cedars-Sinai medical facility near West L.A. in search of a burglary suspect.
Officers responding to a report of a break-in at an attached garage of a home around 3:50 p.m. chased after the suspect when he ran into the Mark Goodson building, 444 S. San Vicente Blvd. The building is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but is not part of the main hospital campus.
The building was locked down as officers searched it floor to floor, and door to door. Announcements were made over the building’s PA system, ordering the suspect to surrender.
The burglar was taken into custody by 7:15 p.m.
A second suspect, a woman, was captured blocks away from the home that was burglarized.