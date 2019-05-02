



Going out with a Big Bang, indeed.

The cast and crew of THE BIG BANG THEORY gathered in Pasadena Wednesday, to celebrate the beloved hit CBS Comedy’s record-breaking run at the show’s final wrap party.

Jim Parsons: “It’s a wonderful, rich, complex, complicated relationship you have with a project like this. it will be a long time if not a lifetime of sorting out exactly what this meant to me.”

Simon Helberg: “I mean all of our lives have changed so dramatically and they’ve changed at the same time at the same speed too, in different ways… it’s an unbelievable moment. It’s like graduating high school, I think.”

Kaley Cuoco: “I feel like we wrapped up the show in a bow, I couldn’t ask for more, there’s no stone unturned, the finale is phenomenal.”

Johnny Galecki: “It’s been a massive chapter of my life, you know… these friends are, god, the words colleagues or co-workers don’t even occur to me and I mean all the people there all 200 people there… it’s bettered me in many ways.”

Tonight, THE BIG BANG THEORY officially becomes the longest-running multi-camera sitcom of all time. Don’t miss tonight’s all-new episode at 8pm, only on CBS.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.