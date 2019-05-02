



— A massive Yoda balloon floated outside the state capitol building Thursday as California lawmakers voted to declare May 4 “Star Wars Day”.

The vote was in honor of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month centered on the franchise.

“May the Fourth” is a play on the Star Wars’ phrase “may the force be with you.” The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says it’s the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.

The resolution also recognizes the Walt Disney Company’s “decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond.”

A charity group that dresses up as Stormtroopers are at the Capitol, and a hot air balloon in the shape of Yoda’s head flew outside the Capitol.

The vote was held on the same day that Disneyland opened up online reservations to get into the park’s new Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge, which opens on May 31.

