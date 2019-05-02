



– A man was found dead and his brother injured in a fire at a home in Lake View Terrace Thursday morning.

Sometime after 10 a.m., neighbors told CBS2 they started seeing smoke coming from the home located in the 11300 block of North Hunnewell Avenue, knocked on the front door and got no answer.

“I called my dad, I was like, ‘I don’t know if there’s a brush fire, but there’s a fire right over there,’ and we just rushed over here,” one woman told CBS2.

Responding Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find one man dead inside the home and his brother in the backyard with minor burns. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.

Neighbors told CBS2 both brothers lived together in the home. The victim is believed to be around 59-years-old.

The surviving brother tried to battle the flames with a garden hose, the fire department said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. A dog was also found safe in the backyard.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the exact cause of the man’s death. Los Angeles police were assisting the fire department with the investigation.