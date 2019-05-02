



— At least one person was detained Thursday as authorities investigate an apparent drug lab in a million-dollar home in the hills of Burbank.

Witnesses called police to report “suspicious circumstances” at about 1:20 a.m. after seeing a loose dog run through an open front door of the home in the 3400 block of Castleman Lane. When officers arrived, they saw lights inside the home, and vehicles in the driveway, but no response from anyone inside.

When the officers entered the residence, they found drug manufacturing equipment and what appeared to be a sophisticated clandestine drug lab, according to Burbank police. Burbank Fire, a HazMat team and investigators with the state Department of Justice also responded to the home.

Police say one person has been detained at the home in connection with the investigation, but it’s not clear yet whether he is a homeowner, resident or not connected at all.

Law enforcement across Southern California are finding home drug labs more frequently, but usually at apartments, condos and in homes in far-flung areas of the region where real estate is more affordable – a far cry from the nearly 4,000-square-foot residence with a three-car garage where Thursday’s alleged drug lab was found. The estimated worth of the home is at least $1.6 million, according to online real estate services.