



— In a galaxy, far, far away, reservations were not needed, but they will be for the opening weeks of Disneyland’s newest land, the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge, which opens on May 31.

Online reservations to get into the new land – which is expected to draw hordes of Star Wars and Disneyland fans eager to see the amusement park’s first new land in more than 50 years – start Thursday at 10 a.m. online. The reservations are free, but it may take the force to score a reservation, which is needed for the first three weeks.

Details about the reservation process were released at 8 a.m., but the high demand for information had many users waiting in an online queue. To make a reservation to get visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge between its opening day on May 31 and June 23, guests first need valid theme park admission. One reservation per person can be made for up to six people older than 3 years old, and the primary guest making the reservation for a group must be 14 years or older, and provide valid government-issued ID at check-in.

Once the reservation is made, names cannot be changed , and each adult guest must also provide photo ID to get in. Reservations cannot be transferred and are forfeited if not used.

Anyone hoping to get one of the coveted reservations was encouraged to create a Disney online account before attempting the reservation. Or, die-hard fans with deep wallets can get an automatic reservation by booking a room at one of the three hotels attached to the Disneyland resort during that time.

The reservation system is being implemented for the first time in anticipation of even bigger crowds this summer with the opening of Galaxy’s Edge. Disneyland has been steadily raising ticket prices, partly in attempt to stem the tide of visitors, but also implementing new rules like banning smoking and excessively wide strollers, ahead of the new land’s opening.