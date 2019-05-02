  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clare Dunn, Jurupa Valley, Jurupa Valley News, Nashville, Nashville News, Shelter Adoptions, Shelter Animals, Shelter Dogs

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — When no one would adopt a special needs pit bull who had been at an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley for a long time, country music singer Clare Dunn took matters into her own hands.

The Nashville star booked a flight to Los Angeles, rented a car, drove about 65 miles east to Jurupa Valley, and adopted the dog known as Connor herself.

Connor was considered special needs because he has bite marks on him and a limp. According to Riverside County Animal Services, he had been at the Jurupa Valley shelter for a fairly lengthy period and was listed as a “needs rescue” because of his medical issues.

“I just found Connor online, and this dog just spoke to me,” she said. “When I finally was at my wit’s end of trying to help the dog find a home in this area, I just decided, well, if no one will, I will.”

Shelter workers say Dunn never told them she was a singer. But considering her Nashville address and accent, some of the country music fans among the shelter staff realized who she was.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s