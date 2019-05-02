Disneyland To Begin Reservations For Entry Into New Star Wars-Themed LandOnline reservations to get into the new land – which is expected to draw hordes of Star Wars and Disneyland fans eager to see the amusement park’s first new land in more than 50 years – start Thursday at 10 a.m. online. The reservations are free, but it may take the force to score a reservation, which is needed for the first three weeks.