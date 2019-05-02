  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/2 at 8 a.m.

Accused ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Goes To Trial For Murder Charges, Ashton Kutcher Possibly Called To Testify
A man charged with murder and attempted murder of young women in the L.A. area will face trial Thursday.

Brave Neighbors Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Camarillo Home
Courageous neighbors rushed into a burning Camarillo home early Thursday morning to rescue a woman who was trapped inside.

Disneyland To Begin Reservations For Entry Into New Star Wars-Themed Land
In a galaxy, far, far away, reservations were not needed, but they will be for the opening weeks of Disneyland’s newest land, the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge, which opens on May 31.

Local Weather
A beautiful Thursday with temperatures slightly above normal due to a high pressure system that is firmly in place.

