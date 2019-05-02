



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/2 at 5 p.m.

Accused ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Goes To Trial For Murder Charges, Ashton Kutcher Possibly Called To Testify

A man charged with murder and attempted murder of young women in the L.A. area was on trial Thursday.

Brave Neighbors Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Camarillo Home

Courageous neighbors rushed into a burning Camarillo home early Thursday morning to rescue a woman who was trapped inside.

Disneyland Begins Reservation For Entry Into New Star Wars-Themed Land

In a galaxy, far, far away, reservations were not needed, but they will be for the opening weeks of Disneyland’s newest land, the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge, which opens on May 31.

Local Weather

A beautiful Thursday with temperatures slightly above normal due to a high pressure system that is firmly in place.