



– Courageous neighbors rushed into a burning Camarillo home early Thursday morning to rescue a woman who was trapped inside.

At around 1:30 a.m., the 70-year-old woman who lives in the home in the 1800 block of Ramona Drive called her neighbors to tell them her mattress was on fire, Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Stan Ziegler said. The couple who lives next door rushed over and the man pulled the woman out of the home.

“Apparently the neighbors went inside and grabbed the resident and was able to rescue the resident, who was just right inside the front door,” Ziegler told reporters.

Firefighters responded to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the back bedroom of the home, Ziegler said. The flames had penetrated through the roof.

The elderly woman was in full cardiac arrest when firefighters arrived on scene, Ziegler said. They performed CPR on her at the scene and then rushed her to a hospital. Paramedics were able to get a pulse as she was being transported by ambulance to a hospital, Ziegler said.

“Fortunately, they were able to revive her and have a heartbeat and respiratory return,” Ziegler said.

She was last reported in critical condition.

“They (the rescuers) do have a relationship, they do take care of the elderly resident on a routine basis…I would say that their actions were heroic, they were able to pull the resident to safety” Ziegler said.

The woman who helped her husband with the rescue was also taken to a hospital for treatment for minor smoke inhalation.

The blaze was knocked down by 2:20 a.m. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause.