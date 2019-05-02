  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:10 Freeway, Fatal Crash, Mid City, Mid-City news

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were killed in a crash on the westbound 10 Freeway through the Mid-City area early Thursday.

The crash was first reported at about 4:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Washington Boulevard. Firefighters responding to the scene found three people who had apparently been ejected, and one of them was trapped under a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and a fourth person involved in the crash declined to be hospitalized.

At least two lanes will be closed until further notice for the fatal crash investigation. Traffic appears to be backed up for several miles, as far away as the 110 Freeway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s