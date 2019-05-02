LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were killed in a crash on the westbound 10 Freeway through the Mid-City area early Thursday.

The crash was first reported at about 4:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Washington Boulevard. Firefighters responding to the scene found three people who had apparently been ejected, and one of them was trapped under a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and a fourth person involved in the crash declined to be hospitalized.

At least two lanes will be closed until further notice for the fatal crash investigation. Traffic appears to be backed up for several miles, as far away as the 110 Freeway.