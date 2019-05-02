



— A man and a teen boy have been arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man outside a 7-Eleven store in El Monte last week.

Twenty-six-year-old Andres Mayorga and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in the slaying of Angel Rosas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday. It’s unclear how the suspects were identified or when and where they were taken into custody.

At 10 p.m. on April 26, Rosas was killed in a shooting which was caught on surveillance video in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 10000 block of Valley Boulevard.

In the video, the two suspects get out of a silver car and approach a third man. Shortly after, punches are thrown. Nearby, Rosas can be seen talking with someone in a black car. Rosas then moves to try to break up the fight, at which point a man in a black shirt pulls out a gun and shoots him.

The two suspects are then seen running back to their car, but instead of driving off, the suspect in the black shirt hands over the gun to the suspect in the white shirt, who runs back to Rosas and shoots him a second time.

Rosas was pronounced dead at the scene. There is still no motive in the killing, the sheriff’s department reports.

Mayorga is being held on $2 million bail, while the teen is being held without bail.