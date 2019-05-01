



– Two Los Angeles police officers were injured after their cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle collision during a pursuit Wednesday morning in Encino.

The LAPD officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when their cruiser collided with two other cars at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue at 10:09 a.m.

According to one of the drivers who was involved in the crash, the suspect vehicle came speeding through the intersection, followed by the LAPD cruiser. However, before the police cruiser could clear the intersection, a Honda Pilot slammed into the cruiser and then sideswiped a Toyota Prius.

“You could see the pursuit coming towards us, which happens around here occasionally,” said Rich Maguire, the driver of the Prius told CBS2. “The suspect vehicle came through the intersection at a high speed, police car came through the intersection…(suspect) flew right by me, right past the car, got a look at the driver… saw the police car come into the intersection and avoid some cars, but another car entered and, unfortunately, they collided front ends. The other car spun around and sideswiped my vehicle as I parked there just watching everything fly by.”

The officers were transported to local hospitals and are expected to be OK. No one else was seriously hurt.

The stolen car was not involved in the collision and escaped. There was no immediate description of the stolen vehicle or its driver, who remains at large.