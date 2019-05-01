PASADENA (CBSLA) — The cast of the big bang theory walked the red carpet Wednesday night one last time, celebrating 12 years of love, friendship, and gratitude.

The cast and crew of the hit show “The Big Bang Theory” celebrated the taping of their series finale show before saying goodbye forever.

Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, told CBSLA, “It feels like it flew by.”

Cast members explained that it hasn’t hit them that the show is really over. The cast taped their final episode Tuesday night.

Simon Helberg who played Howard Wolowitz, said, “It feels like we started this yesterday and then it feels like there has never been a moment we haven’t been doing this.”

“I got home and just felt like the bow had been tied. There was no stone unturned. It was a night I will never forget,” said Kaley Cuoco who played Penny.

After 12 seasons they now understand why the show about quantum physics, friendship, and love resonated with so many people around the world.

John Mark Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter, said, “I think its really about people who feel like they are an outcast or outsiders and I think that’s universally relatable.”

The cast was tight-lipped about what fans can expect for the final show, but did say it will be very emotional.