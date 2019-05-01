SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Two women are in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled out of a car that had taken out power poles and a fire hydrant in Sylmar.

Firefighters were called out to Bleeker Street and San Fernando Road at about 1:30 a.m. and found a gold sedan that had slammed into a fire hydrant, shearing it and sending water shooting up into power lines and creating a possible electrical hazard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two women, 18 and 20 years old, were extricated from the sedan and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

There were reports of at least two male victims, but no one else has been found.

LADWP crews were called out to turn off the hydrant and remove the electrical threat, authorities said.

The sedan was reported to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.