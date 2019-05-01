LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South L.A. Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of 13th Street and Wilmington Avenue around 11 p.m. When they arrived they saw a man in between cars, and at some point, he opened fire at the officers, hitting an LAPD squad car.

The officers called for backup, and as more than 14 more officers arrived to help secure the area, the suspect moved to the back of the car, prompting another officer-involved shooting, killing the suspect. A handgun was recovered near him.

No officers were reported to be injured in the shooting.

Police say this is the third time in 10 days that officers have been shot at.

A stretch of Wilmington Avenue remains closed for the shooting investigation.