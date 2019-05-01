Comments
LONDON (CBSLA) — A cheeky seagull won the hearts of Twitter users after striking a pose in front of a London traffic camera.
TfL Traffic News, an account that shares traffic updates, shared a tweet Monday with a photo of the bird with the caption, “Happy Monday…”
On Tuesday they shared another photo of the bird with the caption “Guess who’s back?!”
A few hours later, the account shared this 11-second video, joking that the bird had become their new traffic reporter.
The tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 24,000 retweets and 71,000 likes.