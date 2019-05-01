TOPANGA (CBSLA) — Authorities say actor Rick Schroder was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence a second time in a month.

The 49-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Ricky Stratton on the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons” and later starred on “NYPD Blue,” was booked on suspicion of domestic violence after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Gold Stone Road at about 12:45 a.m. on the report of a possible domestic violence incident.

According to the sheriff’s department, when deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect and victim and saw evidence of a physical altercation at the home.

The woman’s name was not released, and no information was given about the relationship between the two. She declined medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed Schroder had been arrested on April 2 after a similar incident between the two at the same home. At that time, he was booked on suspicion of domestic violence and freed after posting bail.

Schroder was booked at the sheriff’s department’s Lost Hills Station, but has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)