Filed Under:College Admissions Scandal


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Bruce and Davina Isackson from Northern California pleaded guilty to several charges including conspiracy to defraud the IRS in a Boston courtroom Wednesday in connection with the college admissions scandal.

The New York Times is reporting round two is on the horizon as prosecutors get ready to charge even more parents in Los Angeles.

CBSLA’s legal analyst Steve Meister reported, “What we know they are people of high privilege and great means. They’re under investigation for doing something horrible. That’s the class of people we are talking about. High class and low class at the same time.”

A couple in Beijing reportedly paid 6.5 million dollars to get their daughter into Stanford in 2017.

The LA Times reports the mastermind of the college cheating scandal, Rick Singer, made a $500,000 donation to the sailing team to get student Yusi Zhou into the school as an athlete and made a phony profile of her sailing.

Stanford took back her admission last month and so far no one has been charged in this case.

Singer’s client list is reportedly into the hundreds, Meister expects more high profile, wealthy, elite, names to drop in the coming months.

“There’s gonna be round two, three and four of this. Remember that there’s a couple of defendants that have already been indicted that have agreed to cooperate and Singer is the head of the snake and has the whole list,” said Meister.

