



— Investigators searched a Victorville landfill for the third straight day hoping to find the body of missing 6-year-old Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Duke Flores’ anxious, anguished father, Jose Flores, spoke to CBS2’s Leslie Marin about the search for his son.

It’s a story that is Only On 2.

Duke’s mother and aunt have both been charged in the boy’s murder.

Detectives have reason to believe the boy’s body made have been dumped in a trash bin, hence why they are searching the landfill.

“We just want my son back, you know,” says Joseph.

A small memorial now sits outside of Joseph’s home — it consists of Teddy bears and books.

It’s been three weeks since Joseph last saw his son.

“I just want him home. I want him safe and sound,” says Joseph.

He told Marin he’s having trouble coming to grips with the reality that the woman he loves — and her twin sister — may have killed his little boy.

“I want to know the truth, where is my son?” Joseph says.

Sadly, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department believes Duke’s body may be at the landfill.

Search and Rescue volunteers will have to sift through 1,200 tons of trash to find the boy.

“If they hurt him or something all they got to do is let us know,” Joseph says. “We just want my son back.”

He suffers from a debilitating aneurysm — although he lives with Duke, his mom and her sister in the home, he says he had absolutely no idea the boy went missing.

“I was told lies — that he was in a hospital getting help. And none of this matches up,” Joseph says.

Jackee Contreras and her twin sister, Jennifer Contreras, were both in court Tuesday.

They pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Joseph is pleading with the woman to give police any answers that will bring little Duke back home.

“I want [his] aunt and his mom to tell the truth, you know,” says Joseph.

Crews will continue the search Thursday.