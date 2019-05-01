Rapper Soulja Boy Ordered To Serve 240 Days In Jail For Violating Probation In December of 2016, Soulja Boy was arrested at his Hollywood Hills home after police allegedly found him in possession of firearms, one of which was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle.

May Day: Thousands Of Workers To March Through Downtown LAThousands of workers from as many as 78 different unions and community groups are expected to march from MacArthur Park to Grand Park in downtown LA this afternoon. The march, which will be kicked off at 3 p.m. with a big rally, is expected to have a big impact on afternoon traffic.