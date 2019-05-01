Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/1 at 8 a.m.
Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In South LA
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South L.A. Tuesday night.
2 Women Pulled From Speeding Car That Took Out Power Poles, Hydrant In Sylmar
Two women are in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled out of a car that had taken out power poles and a fire hydrant in Sylmar.
May Day: Thousands Of Workers To March Through Downtown LA
Workers are preparing Wednesday to take to downtown Los Angeles streets for annual May Day rallies.
Local Weather
A nice day on the way with high pressure building over the area with temperatures in the mid-70s in the valleys.