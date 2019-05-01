SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in Washington state for allegedly threatening conservative social media personality and radio host Ben Shapiro, police said Wednesday.

Police took a report from a man they did not immediately identify as Shapiro and turned over the investigation to the FBI, which made the arrest, according to LAPD Media Relations Officer Jeff Lee.

The suspect made “extremely serious” threats against Shapiro and his family, according to the TMZ report, which Shapiro later confirmed.

“Thanks to local and federal law enforcement for their quick and hard work here,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, a politically conservative website based in Sherman Oaks.