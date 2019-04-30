'A Giant Among Us': Tributes Pour In For Director John SingletonSingleton, 51, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 12 days after suffering a devastating stroke. He was the first African American director to be nominated for an Oscar and the youngest ever Best Director nominee at the age of 24. Singleton, who grew up in South LA, was a USC student in his 20s when he wrote the iconic film “Boyz in the Hood.”