



— Tributes continued to pour in on social media for groundbreaking director John Singleton, who died Monday after being taken off life support following a massive stroke.

Singleton, 51, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 12 days after suffering a devastating stroke. He was the first African American director to be nominated for an Oscar and the youngest ever Best Director nominee at the age of 24. Singleton, who grew up in South LA, was a USC student in his 20s when he wrote the iconic film “Boyz in the Hood.”

However, Singleton was remembered more fondly as a mentor and a director who helped launch the acting careers of fresh faces such as Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Taraji P. Henson, singer Janet Jackson and rapper Tupac Shakur.

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

John Singleton been tellin’ it since the 90’s. Our beloved brother incorporated some factual gems in his iconic film Boyz N The Hood. The message still stands TAH-DAY!

Thank u KING JOHN for ur courage#JohnSingleton 👑#BoyzNTheHood 🎞#Gentrification ⬅️#TheMarathonContinues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Bl6akQyyMj — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) April 30, 2019

Singleton introduced the world to black culture with his films and TV shows, which include the critically-acclaimed “Hustle & Flow” and recent FX series “Snowfall.” He also directed the extravagant video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” video, starring Eddie Murphy as an Egyptian king and supermodel Iman as the Egyptian queen Isis.

Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a — COMMON (@common) April 29, 2019

John Singleton. Thank you for your brilliance, your vision, and for showing us that we can own our narratives and tell our own stories because our lens matters. This is a true loss for the culture. May love and light surround his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/9VGSTAMJ9n — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) April 30, 2019

I want to say Thank You to John Singleton for bringing us movies that depict our lives and make us feel something. He was unapologetic for his vision in Hollywood and was willing to speak up. We lost you too damn early. I pray that your family finds peace.

Well Done! pic.twitter.com/ROxFu6Rpo4 — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) April 30, 2019

My hat is off to you Sir.

A consummate artist, thinker, renegade. A gift to us all. You will be sorely missed. #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/rpu0sY7ZrQ — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) April 30, 2019

There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

John Singleton made sure to tell our stories on the big screen in an authentic way that only someone from where he’s from could tell, all the while ensuring that our community benefitted. By doing so, he changed Hollywood forever, as well as South L.A. We'll miss you, John. pic.twitter.com/AoRXDkQFru — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 30, 2019

My friend John Singleton chronicled the Black experience and culture through film with unmatched authenticity. He made room for our stories and our talent in Hollywood and showed all of us what's possible — on and off the screen. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 30, 2019

But moreover, Singleton was remembered as a mentor who always had a kind and encouraging word whose influence was felt throughout Hollywood.

John Singleton looked me in the eye while the whole time I was looking up to him. Rip my brother. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 30, 2019

I’m shocked to hear that John Singleton is gone. I was so pleased that he asked me to sign for him to get into the Directors Guild. I was honored to do so. RIP John. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 30, 2019

Simply shocked by the loss of the great John Singleton. I'll never forget seeing his films for the first time. Changed the world for everyone. Will be missed and remembered. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) April 30, 2019

When I was young actor, #JohnSingleton sought me out to encourage me. His words meant a lot. So heartbroken for his family and our filmmaking community. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/crPPSLCUhm — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 30, 2019

Sending love to John Singleton’s family. So much respect for him as a person and filmmaker. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) April 30, 2019

Singleton is survived by his mother, Sheila Ward; his father, Danny Singleton; and his children Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis and Seven.