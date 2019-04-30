HOLLYWOOD (CBLA) — Tributes continued to pour in on social media for groundbreaking director John Singleton, who died Monday after being taken off life support following a massive stroke.
Singleton, 51, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 12 days after suffering a devastating stroke. He was the first African American director to be nominated for an Oscar and the youngest ever Best Director nominee at the age of 24. Singleton, who grew up in South LA, was a USC student in his 20s when he wrote the iconic film “Boyz in the Hood.”
However, Singleton was remembered more fondly as a mentor and a director who helped launch the acting careers of fresh faces such as Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Taraji P. Henson, singer Janet Jackson and rapper Tupac Shakur.
Singleton introduced the world to black culture with his films and TV shows, which include the critically-acclaimed “Hustle & Flow” and recent FX series “Snowfall.” He also directed the extravagant video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” video, starring Eddie Murphy as an Egyptian king and supermodel Iman as the Egyptian queen Isis.
But moreover, Singleton was remembered as a mentor who always had a kind and encouraging word whose influence was felt throughout Hollywood.
John Singleton was one of my big brothers in this fraternity of the entertainment industry. Gave me guidance, believed in me, and when it came to film he saw greater potential in me that I saw in myself. He effortlessly made you feel his interest and genuine concern in you especially if you were apart of him. When he blessed me with the opportunity to be in Higher Learning and Shaft those were a dream come true for me on unspeakable levels. I can’t thank John enough for the love, the lessons, the opportunities and the mentoring that have has given like what a real big brother would do. I salute you big bro and may your transition be the most peaceful King. We will keep your Legacy alive and strong beloved. Blessings and prayers up to the Singleton family.
Singleton is survived by his mother, Sheila Ward; his father, Danny Singleton; and his children Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis and Seven.