SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The nationwide measles outbreak has expanded to Orange County.
The Orange County Health Care Agency on Tuesday confirmed the first case of measles in 2019 — a Placentia resident in her 20s who traveled abroad recently.
OCHCA confirmed that she is considered infectious between April 23 and May 1. The individual is currently under voluntary isolation at home.
OCHCA provided a list of potential exposure locations and times in the county:
• 5 Hutton Centre Dr., Santa Ana, CA 92707
o April 23 – 25 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. daily
• St. Jude Emergency Department, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Dr., Fullerton, CA 92835
o April 27 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
• AMC Movie Theater, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, CA 92832
o April 25 from 11 p.m. – April 26 at 4 a.m.
A sixth case of the measles was reported Tuesday in Los Angeles County a week after health officials declared an outbreak in the county.