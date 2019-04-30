TORRANCE (CBSLA) – An 81-year-old man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run accident in Torrance while walking home from his nightly prayer service.

Ghulam Ali Khimani lived across the street from his local mosque and attended prayer service nightly. On Monday night, Khimani was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street and died from major injuries.

Torrance Police responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue.

According to authorities, Khimani was crossing the street inside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on a green light.

After striking Khimani, the driver reportedly fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue or grey Honda four-door sedan with front end damage.

Khimani was treated by Torrance Fire Department at the scene but sustained major injuries that he later succumbed to.

According to police, Khimani was dressed in dark clothing and beleive the driver may have not seen him.

Authorities were trying to find security footage in the area to help them solve this crime.