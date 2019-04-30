  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Hit And Run, Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – An 81-year-old man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run accident in Torrance while walking home from his nightly prayer service.

Ghulam Ali Khimani lived across the street from his local mosque and attended prayer service nightly. On Monday night, Khimani was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street and died from major injuries.

Torrance Police responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue.

According to authorities, Khimani was crossing the street inside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on a green light.

After striking Khimani, the driver reportedly fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue or grey Honda four-door sedan with front end damage.

Khimani was treated by Torrance Fire Department at the scene but sustained major injuries that he later succumbed to.

According to police, Khimani was dressed in dark clothing and beleive the driver may have not seen him.

Authorities were trying to find security footage in the area to help them solve this crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s