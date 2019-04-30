  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/30 at 8 a.m.

Reseda Army Vet Arrested For Plotting Bombing At Long Beach Rally
Federal investigators say a San Fernando Valley man was planning to detonate a bomb at a white nationalist rally in Long Beach.

81-Year-Old Man Killed In Torrance Hit-And-Run
An 81-year-old man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run accident in Torrance.

Driver Slams Into Building In Valley Village, Flees
A driver went on a rampage overnight, hitting several parked cars before slamming into a shop in Valley Village.

Local Weather
The May gray weather pattern is returning with drizzle sticking around for much of the day Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s