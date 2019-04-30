Comments
First Measles Case Of 2019 Confirmed In Orange County
Reseda Army Vet Arrested For Plotting Bombing At Long Beach Rally
81-Year-Old Man Killed In Torrance Hit-And-Run
Local Weather
Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/30 at 5 p.m.
A nationwide measles outbreak has expanded to Orange County.
Federal investigators say a San Fernando Valley man was planning to detonate a bomb at a white nationalist rally in Long Beach.
An 81-year-old man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run accident in Torrance.
The May gray weather pattern is returning with drizzle sticking around for much of the day Tuesday.