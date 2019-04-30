CARSON (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old woman was shot while inside of her Mercedes in Carson Tuesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a female injured inside of a vehicle on the 23300 block of South Maribel Avenue in Carson just before 6:45 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Sherrif’s Department, she was shot somewhere in her upper body. Witnesses reported the victim was shot in her eye.

The woman’s brother told CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom that his sister was the woman shot and she was awake when she arrived at the hospital.

A witness in the area said they heard the gunshots but believed they were fireworks and that people in the neighborhood are afraid of gang retaliation.

No suspects were immediately arrested.