CARSON (CBSLA) — A woman was reportedly injured inside of a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Carson Tuesday evening.
Police responded to reports of a female injured inside of a vehicle on the 23300 block of South Maribel Avenue in Carson just before 6:45 p.m.
According to reports, two male suspects were taken into custody.
One person was reportedly transported but their condition was not immediately released.
Police are advising people to stay away from the area as they investigate.