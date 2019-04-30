



– A burglary suspect has been arrested after barricading himself Tuesday morning inside an upscale Los Feliz home believed to belong to Oscar-nominated director Spike Jonze.

At around 6 a.m., someone discovered the suspect inside the home and called 911, according to Los Angeles police.

When the suspect refused to come out, LAPD SWAT responded and a standoff ensued.

Sometime after 10 a.m. the suspect was arrested. There were no reports of injuries or nearby evacuations. The suspect’s name and the charges he faces were not confirmed. It’s unclear if he was armed.

According to property records, the home is registered to Oscar-nominated director Spike Jonze, whose real name is Adam Speigel. However, police would not immediately confirm that the break-in occurred at Jonze’s home or whether he was there at the time.