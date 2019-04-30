BURBANK (CBSLA) — Don’t be surprised if a loud, collective “bazinga!” is heard from Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, where fans of “The Big Bang Theory” are camped out for a chance to get tickets to the show’s finale.

Dozens of people have set up shop at the Burbank studio, where the show is taped. The long-running CBS comedy ends next month after 12 seasons.

“If we get in, it’s going to mean everything to us,” sisters Sarah and Laura Preese said.

The overnight line had the unintended bonus of bringing together die-hard fans of the show. Jorie Ellazar, who drove up from San Diego with her husband, made T-shirts to mark the show’s 12 seasons.

The white T-shirt bears a big “12” in a nod to the number of seasons, and the lyrics to the opening song is set within the black numerals. At the bottom, “seasons” is spelled out with the corresponding elements from the periodic table of elements.

The motley group includes fans from as far away as Canada and England.

“This show just kinda made being a nerd kinda cool, and just kinda putting it out in the limelight,” one fan said.

The series finale of “The Big Bang Theory” airs on CBS on May 16.