LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians who were happy to put their umbrellas away after a seemingly interminable rainy winter will have to get them back out Monday.

Light rain fell across the region Sunday night into Monday morning, and more precipitation is expected across the region throughout the day. Lightning was also spotted in several areas, including off the coast of Newport Beach.

The overnight showers left streets slick from Burbank to Sherman Oaks. About a quarter of an inch fell in most areas, while Santa Barbara got about a third of an inch.

This storm is not causing concerns for recent burn areas, however. This round of rain will be “spotty, a hit-or-miss affair,” nowhere near sufficient enough to produce debris flows, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s storm could also produce thunderstorms and windy conditions in the deserts.