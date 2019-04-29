  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:10 Freeway, Fatal Crash, pomona, Pomona News


POMONA (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a crash that left one car wedged under a big rig on the eastbound 10 Freeway through Pomona.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday just west of White Avenue, approaching a multi-vehicle pileup also involving a big rig at Garey Avenue that happened a couple of hours earlier.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Hyundai sedan appeared to rear end a big rig at high speed and became trapped. One person was declared dead at the scene.

(credit: CBS)

The fatal crash occurred in an area approaching a multi-vehicle pileup at Garey Avenue that happened at about 3:40 a.m. The crash left a big rig fully engulfed in flames and left several lanes shut down, with just one open for traffic to crawl through.

A traffic backup stretched for several miles. It’s not clear when all lanes would be fully reopened.

It’s not clear if overnight rain played a role in either crash.

