



A memorial service was held Monday for Lori Gilbert Kaye, the woman killed in the synagogue shooting in Poway.

The community came together at the Chabad where Saturday’s attack took place to remember the 60-year-old victim who jumped between the rabbi and the shooter.

Kaye was described as a loving woman. A congregant who practiced peaceful living. A woman who did so many mitzvahs, or good deeds, for so many people.

Mourners spilled into the street and watched the service on a big screen.

Kaye’s daughter Hannah, who attends UCLA, and her husband, Dr. Howard Kaye, gave emotional eulogies.

Hannah shared how just last Friday she and her mom were in the car together and Hannah asked if she was proud of her.

Kaye wanted to be a news reporter, her daughter told the audience.

She baked challah bread and left it on people’s cars, donated to many charities and had a peace pole in her front yard.

The rabbi said Kaye saved him. He was shot as well.

Kaye’s husband rushed into the lobby to help a woman on the ground — not realizing it was his wife. He then fainted.

“Lori gave her life and she sacrificed her life and I did the CPR on her and there was no blood. She went very quickly,” said Dr. Howard Kaye.

“My mother thrived and lived her entire life for the sake of friendship. To give flowers to people all over San Diego and from the world. To bask in the glory of connection. Of story. Of history. My mother’s friends are a rabbi. She was a rainbow. Her relationships were one of the things that made her most proud,” said Hannah Kaye.

The mourners went to the burial site after the memorial service.

Passover was one of Kaye’s favorite holidays. She was killed on the last day of Passover.

The daughter told the mourners inside that she knows that her mother has forgiven the gunman. That is how loving and peaceful Kaye was.