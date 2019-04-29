



– In what he calls L.A.’s Green New Deal, Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday unveiled ambitious new goals to combat climate change and achieve a net zero carbon footprint in about 30 years.

Under the 77-page plan, 55 percent of the city’s power supply would come from renewable energy sources by 2025, 80 percent by 2036 and 100 percent by 2045. A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m.

The percentage of zero-emission vehicles on L.A.’s roads would increase to 25 percent by 2025, 80 percent by 2035 and 100 percent by 2050. All the city’s own vehicles would be zero-emission by 2028.

“Our generational battle against climate change is a moral imperative, an environmental emergency, and an economic opportunity,” Garcetti wrote in the plan. “True to form, Los Angeles is rising to the occasion with a plan that will lead the world toward a low-carbon, green-energy future.”

Other parts of the proposal including ensuring 70 percent of water is sourced locally by 2035. The plan would also see L.A. recycle 100 percent of its wastewater by 2035.

L.A.’s greenhouse gas emissions would be cut by 50 percent of 1990 levels by 2025 and 73 percent of 1990 levels by 2035. Under the plan, L.A. would be fully carbon neutral by 2050.

All new buildings built in L.A. would operate on 100 percent clean power by 2030. By 2050, all buildings in L.A. would be net zero carbon.

The proposal also looks to transition Angelenos into using public transportation. By 2050, the number of miles driven on a per capita basis would drop by 45 percent, under the plan.

In February, Garcetti announced that L.A. will be phasing out natural gas operations at three coastal power plants, a step towards moving the city away from fossil fuel dependence.

To read the full report, click here.