TORRANCE (CBSLA) – An 81-year-old man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run accident in Torrance.

Torrance Police responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was crossing the street inside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on a green light.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver reportedly fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue or grey Honda four-door sedan with front end damage.

The pedestrian was treated by Torrance Fire Department at the scene but sustained major injuries that he later succumbed to.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to a next of kin.

The intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue was temporarily closed while authorities investigated.