



– San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators are searching a landfill in Victorville for the body of a 6-year-old autistic Apple Valley boy whose mother and aunt and have been arrested on murder charges following his disappearance.

Duke Flores was reported missing on Friday. It’s believed he was last seen about two weeks ago in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Pawnee Road in Apple Valley.

Investigators and volunteers were searching a landfill for Flores after they learned that his body was likely placed in a dumpster, the sheriff’s department reported Monday.

The boy’s mother, Jakee Raquel Contreras, was taken into custody Friday. His aunt, Jennifer Rachel Contreras, was arrested Saturday. Both were booked on murder charges and are being held without bail.

His grandmother said she was the last one to see him alive at his parent’s house around two weeks ago. Another relative called police asking for a welfare check on the boy.

There was no word on a motive in the disappearance and possible murder of Flores.