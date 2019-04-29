



— Nearly 40 dogs who were impounded after being discovered in the home of a woman arrested for throwing seven puppies in a dumpster are almost ready to be adopted.

Officials announced Monday that besides the seven puppies that are still being cared for, some of the dogs found inside of Deborah Culwell’s residence were officially relinquished from her ownership Friday.

Some of the dogs that were found in the home will be available for adoption as soon as this week, while some with behavioral issues will reportedly be taken to rescue organizations.

Culwell, 54, faces up to seven felony counts of animal cruelty after investigators identified her as the woman captured on surveillance video throwing away a clear plastic bag that contained seven 3-day-old puppies in a dumpster outside an auto parts store on April 18.

She was arrested on April 22 at her home on 3rd Street in Coachella, where authorities found even more dogs living in a home that was in a severe state of disrepair.

A total of 38 dogs were confiscated from the home and taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

Images from the home taken by Animal Services officers show bare and scratched-up furniture, broken and missing floor tiles, and at least one couch that had been torn down to the springs.

As for the newborn puppies rescued outside of the auto parts store, they have not yet been reunited with their mother. According to reports, it is unclear which rescued dog is the mother as multiple females found in the home had recently had litters.

According to Culwell, the puppies were from two separate litters.