Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/29 at 8 a.m.

Rabbi Speaks Out About Deadly Synagogue Shooting In Poway
The day after the synagogue shooting in Poway, a devastated community tried to make sense of the attack that killed a woman and injured three others, including the rabbi at Congregation Chabad.

One Shot Outside Garden Grove Home
At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting outside a home in Garden Grove early Monday.

College Student Killed In Seattle Crane Collapse Has South Pasadena Ties
The crane collapse in Seattle that killed four people and destroyed six cars has a local California connection.

Local Weather
Widespread scattered showers will stay with us throughout the day Monday with the potential for thunderstorms.

