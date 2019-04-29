



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/29 at 5 p.m.

Rabbi Speaks Out About Deadly Synagogue Shooting In Poway

The day after the synagogue shooting in Poway, a devastated community tried to make sense of the attack that killed a woman and injured three others, including the rabbi at Congregation Chabad.

One Shot Outside Garden Grove Home

At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting outside a home in Garden Grove early Monday.

College Student Killed In Seattle Crane Collapse Has South Pasadena Ties

The crane collapse in Seattle that killed four people and destroyed six cars has a local California connection.