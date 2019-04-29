



– John Singleton, the youngest director and first African-American writer-director nominated for the Academy Award, was set to be taken off life support Monday, according to a spokesperson.

The Oscar-nominated director of 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood” was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

In a statement released Monday morning, spokeswoman Shannon Barr said: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

The 51-year-old Singleton, who also directed “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft,” grew up in South Los

Angeles, attended USC and produced the A&E documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.”

He was also the co-creator of the FX series “Snowfall,” which depicted the dawn of the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. Its third season is scheduled to begin later this year.

Singleton is survived by his extraordinary mother, Sheila Ward, his father, Danny Singleton and his children Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis, and Seven.

Singleton became the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination for his debut feature, “Boyz N the Hood.” The 1991 film about the lives of young men in South Central Los Angeles starred Cuba Gooding, Jr., Ice Cube, Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.

