



— The crane collapse in Seattle that killed four people and destroyed six cars has a local California connection.

One of the people killed in the tragedy was a college student with ties to South Pasadena.

Sarah Wong, 19, was in her freshmen year at Seattle Pacific University.

CBS2’s Leslie Marin spoke to Lauren Tan, one of Wong’s best friends.

She reported that Wong was in an Uber with another friend when the vehicle they were in was crushed by part of the crane when it came crashing down.

Tan told Marin that Wong loved to laugh and sing with her friends.

“She spread so much love, encouragement and kindness to everyone around her. Most importantly, she was like my sister and one of my closet friends,” Tan said.

Wong was a graduate of Futures Academy (formerly Halstrom Academy) in Pasadena where she was part of the prom court. She transferred to Halstrom Academy after attending South Pasadena High School.

She was just wrapping up her freshmen year at Seattle Pacific University as a nursing major.

Witnesses said the crash was incredibly loud.

“It was so loud that you felt it,” said one witness, “I mean, the ground was shook when it hit. And it just…” His voice trails off still stunned by the sound and the visual.

Wong was one of four people killed along with the crane’s operator.

A 4-month-old baby and her mother, miraculously, luckily, made it out okay.

“…This was a total tragedy for Seattle,” said one man.

The developer of the property is cooperating fully with authorities. Investigators are also looking into reports of there being strong winds in the area just prior to the crash.

But back in Pasadena, the wind and cause of the accident, are less important to friends like Tan.

The two young women shared an Instagram account where they chronicled their favorite cafes around Los Angeles. Those are memories Tan said she will always remember.

Tan’s family flew to Seattle the second they learned of the accident, Marin reports.

Seattle Pacific University also issued a statement of condolence Sunday to Wong’s family and friends.