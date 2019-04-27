  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Eviction, Venice, Wurstküche

VENICE (CBSLA) — The owner of the popular sausage and beer restaurant, Wurstküche, is forcing a longtime resident out of her home after buying the Venice property she’s lived in for two decades.

Patricia Sánchez and her family have lived in Venice for twenty years and say they now have nowhere to go.

Her home is located next door to Wurstküche and restaurant owner Tyler Wilson bought her property last spring.

Wilson is evicting Sánchez under the Ellis Act, which allows landlords to evict residential tenants to go out of the rental business.

Sánchez says her family works and goes to school in the area.

L.A. tenants union is trying to help Sánchez stay, using California’s Mello Act which preserves affordable housing

L.A. Councilmember Mike Bonin is also urging Wilson to stop the eviction.

