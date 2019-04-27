



— A 32-year-old Ontario man is behind bars after being accused of stealing a marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Authorities said a deputy with the Fontana Sheriff’s station was on a call in the 14000 block of Merrill street around 4:30 p.m. Friday and discovered his vehicle was gone when he returned to where he parked.

Sheriff’s Aviation was immediately contacted to search the area for the stolen patrol unit. The Sheriff’s department was assisted in the search by the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, Fontana Police Department and Ontario Police Department.

Deputies obtained surveillance video that helped identify the suspect as Tyrone Griffieth.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Aviation and Ontario Police Officers located the stolen patrol car in the area of Orange and Rosewood. Officers and deputies responded to the area and located Griffieth in the surrounding neighborhood. He was arrested without incident. All police department property and equipment was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fontana Sheriff’s Station (909) 356-6767. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at (800)78-CRIME or the We Tip Hotline.