POWAY (CBSLA) – A shooting incident was reported at the Chabad of Poway synagogue Saturday morning, authorities said.

San Diego County Sherriff’s Office responded to reports of a man with a gun just before 11:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Chabad Way.

A Passover service was reportedly being held when the shooting took place.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department released a tweet saying those injured were transported to Palomar Medical Center.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

It was reported that a man was detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident that took place at the synagogue.

It is being advised to stay clear of the area to allow deputies to investigate.