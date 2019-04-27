Comments (4)
POWAY (CBSLA) – A shooting incident was reported at the Chabad of Poway synagogue Saturday morning, authorities said.
San Diego County Sherriff’s Office responded to reports of a man with a gun just before 11:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Chabad Way.
A Passover service was reportedly being held when the shooting took place.
San Diego Sheriff’s Department released a tweet saying those injured were transported to Palomar Medical Center.
It was reported that a man was detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident that took place at the synagogue.
It is being advised to stay clear of the area to allow deputies to investigate.
