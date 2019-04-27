  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    1:00 PMRock the Park
    1:30 PMCulture Click
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPGA of America Special
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apple Valley, Duke Flores


APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — The aunt of a missing 6-year-old boy in Apple Valley was arrested Saturday morning, authorities said.

The boy’s mother, Jakee Raquel Contreras, was arrested Friday, and now the boy’s aunt, Jennifer Rachel Contreras, has joined her.

Both women have reportedly been booked for murder and are being held without bail.

Related: Missing Boy’s Mother Arrested, Search Dogs Join Hunt For 6-Year-Old Who Has Autism

Duke Flores was last seen in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Pawnee Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

His grandmother said she was the last one to see him at his parent’s house — and that was 13 days ago. Another relative called police asking for a welfare check on the boy.

Friday evening, search dogs joined in the hunt, and by Saturday morning, the search was still ongoing.

Flores is described as a light-skinned Latino, 3-foot-10, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is tall for his age.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing the search for Duke Flores.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s