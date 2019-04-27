



— The aunt of a missing 6-year-old boy in Apple Valley was arrested Saturday morning, authorities said.

The boy’s mother, Jakee Raquel Contreras, was arrested Friday, and now the boy’s aunt, Jennifer Rachel Contreras, has joined her.

Both women have reportedly been booked for murder and are being held without bail.

Duke Flores was last seen in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Pawnee Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

His grandmother said she was the last one to see him at his parent’s house — and that was 13 days ago. Another relative called police asking for a welfare check on the boy.

Friday evening, search dogs joined in the hunt, and by Saturday morning, the search was still ongoing.

Flores is described as a light-skinned Latino, 3-foot-10, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is tall for his age.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing the search for Duke Flores.