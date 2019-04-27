  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPGA of America Special
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Monte, Shooting

EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot in an El Monte 7-Eleven parking lot while allegedly trying to defend a woman during an argument.

El Monte police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred on the 10000 block of Valley Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male who had been shot twice in the upper torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing the victim defending a woman who was said to be arguing with another man at the time of the shooting.

Police are searching for two suspects, both male Hispanic adults. No motive was immediately determined.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are assisting El Monte Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s