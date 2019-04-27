EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot in an El Monte 7-Eleven parking lot while allegedly trying to defend a woman during an argument.

El Monte police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred on the 10000 block of Valley Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male who had been shot twice in the upper torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing the victim defending a woman who was said to be arguing with another man at the time of the shooting.

Police are searching for two suspects, both male Hispanic adults. No motive was immediately determined.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are assisting El Monte Police Department in the ongoing investigation.