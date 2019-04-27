Filed Under:Drug Take-Back Day


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southland residents were able to get rid of unwanted or outdated prescription drugs Saturday by dropping them off at designated collection sites during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

If you have unused, expired drugs in your medicine cabinet, you can get rid of them safely at drop-off sites open throughout the region.

According to the DEA, medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and abuse.

The DEA partnered with police departments and sheriff’s offices nationwide, to create an event where people can safely dispose of old prescriptions.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

